© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A small flock of rare ʻalalā will soon be released in the forests of East Maui

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published March 6, 2024 at 4:46 PM HST
1 of 4  — Lainie Berry_DOFAW (3).jpg
Lainie Berry / ʻAlalā Project/DOFAW
2 of 4  — Alala Damien Lasater 2
Damien Lasater / San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
3 of 4  — Alala Damien Lasater 1
Damien Lasater / San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
4 of 4  — Alala Damien Lasater 3
Damien Lasater / San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

This happens to be the year of the forest birds, and scientists are now a step closer to releasing a flock of endangered ʻalalā, or the Hawaiian crow, in East Maui. It's the first release outside of Hawaiʻi Island.

Conservation officials cleared a final environmental assessment with a “Finding of No Significant Impact” last week.

Manu Minute
Manu Minute: The Clever ΄Alalā
Patrick Hart

The birds have been extinct in the wild since 2002.

Now, 120 birds are being raised in captivity at two breeding facilities — one on the Big Island at Keauhou and the other at the Maui Bird Conservation Center — with some help from the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

The Conversation spoke with Michelle Bogardus, deputy field supervisor for the Pacific Islands Fish and Wildlife Service, and Rachel Kingsley, an education and outreach associate with the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project and the ʻAlalā Project.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 6, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation animalsHawaiʻi birdsconservationEnvironmentMaui
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Related Stories