The Conversation

The Conversation: Child welfare; Zoning board rules in 'monster home' case

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published February 13, 2024 at 11:29 AM HST
In summer 2022, the city's Department of Planning and Permitting revoked three building permits and issued a stop work order for 3615 Sierra Drive. Officials said the project violated the city's land use ordinance.
Casey Harlow / HPR
FILE - Construction at 3615 Sierra Dr. in summer 2022.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • University of Pennsylvania law professor Dorothy Roberts on the failures of America's child welfare system
  • Dawn Apuna, director for the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting, responds to the Zoning Board of Appeals' latest decision in a case involving "monster homes"
  • HPR news producer Mark Ladao on whether the state can afford to provide universal free school meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Author and filmmaker Zoe Eisenberg shares the inspiration behind her debut novel, "Significant Others," about two Big Island best friends navigating a new phase of their relationship
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
