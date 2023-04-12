© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

City revokes permit for Kalihi 'monster home,' claiming incorrect building plans

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published April 12, 2023 at 2:19 PM HST
Dillingham Boulevard Honolulu Kalihi.jpeg
Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation
/
Aerial view of Dillingham Boulevard westbound

Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting issued a stop work order and notice of violation to the owners of 1532 Hanai Loop in Kalihi.

The so-called "monster home" has 23 bedrooms and has seen community criticism since its establishment in 2017. Within the last year, neighbors and lawmakers have brought forward complaints about there being an excessive amount of people living in the building.

DPP issued a building permit to the owners in March 2022. Upon review of the plans, the department found owners Junqin Chen and Maonana Wang submitted incorrect information to DPP — including the floor area ratio (FAR) that exceeded the allowed threshold under the city's monster homes ordinance.

Manoa banyan court eis project
Local News
Affordable housing project for older residents divides Mānoa community
Casey Harlow

According to DPP, the FAR is significant in determining the applicable restrictions under the law. DPP personnel also found the project exceeded the number of permitted bathrooms and doesn't provide sufficient side yards or parking.

The project was approved by third-party reviewer Jimmy Wu.

"Monster homes are unacceptable in our residentially zoned neighborhoods," said Dawn Takeuchi Apuna, DPP director. "Those who think they are above the law and can exceed codified development standards will be dealt with accordingly."

City councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and state Rep. John Mizuno released a statement on Tuesday announcing their support to revoke the permit.

"Today is a great day as we successfully shut down a monster home being constructed in violation of the rules and regulations under the law," Mizuno said in the statement.

Roseanne Goo Hale Mahinui.jpeg
Local News
Kāneʻohe Bay residents accuse DPP of allowing a 'monster home' in their neighborhood
Casey Harlow

This is the fourth monster home project to have its building permit revoked by DPP for submitting incorrect plans. According to the department, systems have been implemented to catch potential monster homes during the code review process since last summer.

However, the Hanai Loop project "may have slipped through the net," they said.

The owners of the property now have the right to appeal the department's decision to the city's Building Board of Appeals.

Tags
Local News City and County of HonoluluhousingDepartment of Planning and Permitting
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
See stories by Casey Harlow
Related Stories