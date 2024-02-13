© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Big Island author's debut novel dives into the 'platonic divorce' of 2 longtime friends

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published February 13, 2024 at 2:28 PM HST
Courtesy HarperCollins Publishers/Zoë Eisenberg

The debut novel of Big Island author and award-winning filmmaker Zoë Eisenberg asks the question: What happens when two women are no longer the most important person in the world to one another?

Eisenberg is one of only a handful of women to have directed a narrative feature film in Hawaiʻi. She also co-founded the Made in Hawaiʻi Film Festival, which ran from 2018 until 2022. The Conversation got the chance to talk to her about her first novel out now, "Significant Others."

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
