Planning and Permitting Department scores a win against an Oʻahu monster home

The City and County of Honolulu is calling a recent ruling a win for neighborhoods that pushed back against the proliferation of monster homes.

"We're definitely taking this seriously. When we have a complaint that someone in the neighborhood thinks that this is not compliant, we go out and we investigate and make a determination," said Dawn Apuna, director of the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting.

The Honolulu Building Board of Appeals on Friday upheld a DPP decision to revoke the building permits obtained by property owner Christy Zeng Lei.

Lei and her husband began snatching up lots and developing homes that raised eyebrows in many neighborhoods. This particular case involved a project at 3615 Sierra Dr. near Kaimukī.

In 2021, they tore down two onsite structures, a five-bedroom home built in 1932 and a three-bedroom home built in 1958.

Google Maps 3615 Sierra Dr. in 2019 before the homes were demolished.

Lei planned on building three structures with a combined living area of nearly 11,000 square feet, according to DPP records.

Neighbors complained the development was not in compliance with rules meant to curb monster homes, such as Ordinance 20-43.

"One aspect of that is that the current structure as built is encroaching within the side yard. So the requirement is that there's a minimum side yard and rear yard of 11 feet each. But if you go up there, you can see that the structures are well within those side yards and rear yards."

Apuna said her department found a discrepancy between the submitted plans and the true calculation for the floor area. The owners also exceeded the number of approved bathrooms and wet bars.

"We have a duty to be fair and equal and not target anybody, but definitely if there is a pattern by certain people, we will follow and make sure that they don't continue to misuse the law," Apuna said.

Apuna said that in the last 15 months or so, her department has revoked 16 permits for violations of the monster homes ordinance.

She said there are currently a couple of related bills under consideration at Honolulu City Council. One would increase fines for scofflaws and another would make it illegal to lie to inspectors.

HPR reached out to developer Lei who said she plans to resubmit plans for the Sierra Drive property to comply with the law, even if it means demolishing part of the structures.

"I know for sure that under the current monster homes ordinances, she is not in compliance, so she's gonna have to demolish parts of those structures," Apuna told HPR.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Sophia McCullough adapted this story for the web.