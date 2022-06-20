Donate
Local News

Honolulu officials revoke building permits for controversial Sierra Drive multi-dwelling project

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published June 20, 2022 at 9:53 AM HST
3615 Sierra Drive, Yi Sun Chiu and Christy Lei
Casey Harlow / HPR
/
FILE - The construction site at 3615 Sierra Dr. in 2021.

There’s a new development in the controversial case of a multi-dwelling project under construction in Honolulu. Last year, HPR covered the story of the site at 3615 Sierra Drive in Kaimuki.

But Honolulu planning officials last week revoked the project’s three building permits for violating the city’s “monster homes” laws.

The Department of Planning and Permitting says it reevaluated the Sierra Drive plans and found the developer submitted incorrect information on the permit applications.

DPP found the project exceeded the city’s floor area ratio threshold, which determines restrictions under the city’s monster home ordinances.

Construction Monster Home Demolition.jpg 3615 Sierra Drive, Yi Sun Chiu and Christy Lei
Local News
Kaimukī Residents Concerned 'Monster Home' Construction Taking Place; DPP Director Reviewing Plans
Casey Harlow

It also exceeded the number of permitted bathrooms and wet bars, and doesn’t provide sufficient side yards.

In addition to the permit revocation, the department also issued violation notices and stop-work orders to the developer and owner.

They can appeal the permit revocation but must do so within the next 10 business days.

In a release, DPP Deputy Director Dawn Apuna says the recent permit revocation “doesn’t end here.”

She says the department is reviewing other suspected monster homes — mainly in East Honolulu.

DPP says it has received numerous complaints from the community, prompting the reviews.

Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
