© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Remembering Aug. 8; Kauaʻi student headlines HPR concert

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published February 7, 2024 at 11:07 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Debris of former shops and businesses on Front Street in burn zone 11A is pictured Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. The area reopened Monday, Dec. 11, to residents and owners with entry passes. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson/AP
/
AP
FILE - Debris of former shops and businesses on Front Street in burn zone 11A is pictured Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Lahaina resident Etina Higano recounts fleeing into the ocean to escape the Aug. 8 blaze
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on community hubs in West Maui
  • Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on the response to school shootings
  • Kamaha’o Haumea-Thronas, 14, of viral fame will perform a Hawaiian music concert in HPR's Atherton Performing Arts Studio on Feb. 11 | Tickets
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesMusic
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes