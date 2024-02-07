The Conversation: Remembering Aug. 8; Kauaʻi student headlines HPR concert
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Lahaina resident Etina Higano recounts fleeing into the ocean to escape the Aug. 8 blaze
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on community hubs in West Maui
- Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on the response to school shootings
- Kamaha’o Haumea-Thronas, 14, of viral fame will perform a Hawaiian music concert in HPR's Atherton Performing Arts Studio on Feb. 11 | Tickets