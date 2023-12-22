Atherton Concerts - Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series (2024)

Our HPR Atherton concert series returns with a celebration of Hawaiian music! Join us in person at our Honolulu studio for the Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series with evening and matinee performances at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. Featuring: Kamahaʻo Haumea-Thronas, Nathan Aweau, The Mākaha Sons, and Ledward Kaapana.

Don’t miss your chance to hear their intimate performances and exclusive setlists in person at our Honolulu studio at 738 Kāheka Street. These performances will be recorded for future broadcasts and online content. Click here to access tickets to all concerts in this series.

Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 - Kamahaʻo Haumea-Thronas

About the artist: Kamahaʻo was born and raised on the island of Kauaʻi, with his ‘ohana in Olohena, Wailua. Balancing education and performance, Kamahaʻo has performed extensively, creating unforgettable experiences time after time. He has also performed alongside some of the most renowned Hawaiian artists: Nā Palapalai, The Mākaha Sons and Pōmaika’i Keawe, to name a few. Kamahaʻo will be joined by Kapono Lopes and Kings Kalohelani.

Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 - Nathan Aweau

About the artist: Nathan Aweau, known for his hauntingly beautiful vocals, is a multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner. Born into a musical family, Aweau is a multi-instrumentalist. His professional career since college has allowed him to accompany some very well-known performers such as Gabe Baltazar, Henry Kapono, Loyal Garner and Nohelani Cypriano.

Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 - The Mākaha Sons

About the artist: The Mākaha Sons stand proudly as one of the most esteemed Hawaiian musical groups, continuing to nurture and expand the legacy of the traditional Hawaiian sound. Founding member Jerome Koko remains as the frontman, vocalist and 12-string guitarist, along with Kimo Artis on vocals and electric bass, and Hanalē Kaʻanapu on vocals and 6-string guitar. The extremely talented trio vows and adheres to the magic of the classic Mākaha Sons sound, which is a blend of melodic intricacies, syrupy harmonies, and vibrant musical Hawaiian storytelling.

March 2 and March 3 - Ledward Kaapana

About the artist: Ledward Kaapana's mastery of stringed instruments, particularly slack key guitar, and his extraordinary baritone and leo ki‘eki‘e (falsetto) voices, have made him a musical legend. With easy-going style and kolohe (rascal) charm, he has built a loyal corps of Led Heads from Brussels to his birthplace on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi. Ledward will be accompanied by Jesse Gregorio on bass guitar.

The Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series takes place on Saturdays and Sundays in February and early March. Evening concerts begin at 6 p.m. and matinees begin at 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Doors open thirty minutes before the show starts. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis — advance ticket purchase is strongly suggested. General admission tickets ($45) are on sale now. 100% of the proceeds from each event support the featured artists.

