Understanding police action or inaction during school shootings

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 7, 2024 at 2:47 PM HST
Pete Arredondo, Uvalde school police chief, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on May 26.
Dario Lopez-Mills
/
AP
FILE - Pete Arredondo, Uvalde school police chief, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on May 26, 2022.

Hawai’i has been fortunate not to have any active shooter situations in our schools. But what can we learn about police response from other cases in Uvalde, Texas, and Parkland, Florida? That was the topic of the Long View with contributing editor Neal Milner.

Further reading:

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 7, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation Neal Milner
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
