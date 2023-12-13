© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Guarding against holiday scams; Emerging mental health crisis among boys, men

By Catherine Cruz
Published December 13, 2023 at 2:17 PM HST
Business Wire
  • Mana Moriarty, the executive director of the State Office of Consumer Protection, shares what to look for when it comes to holiday scams and ways to stay protected
  • Contributing Editor Neal Milner discusses an emerging mental health crisis among boys and men in our biweekly segment, The Long View | TED Talk | Male risks | Girls/Boys comparison
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Reporter Marcel Honore takes a closer look at local companies eyeing microgrids as a way to make Lahaina more resilient | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi Hilo biology professor Patrick Hart shares the call of the Java sparrow in today's Manu Minute
The Conversation crimemental healthEnergyinfrastructureanimals
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
