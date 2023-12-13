The Conversation: Guarding against holiday scams; Emerging mental health crisis among boys, men
- Mana Moriarty, the executive director of the State Office of Consumer Protection, shares what to look for when it comes to holiday scams and ways to stay protected
- Contributing Editor Neal Milner discusses an emerging mental health crisis among boys and men in our biweekly segment, The Long View | TED Talk | Male risks | Girls/Boys comparison
- Honolulu Civil Beat Reporter Marcel Honore takes a closer look at local companies eyeing microgrids as a way to make Lahaina more resilient | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi Hilo biology professor Patrick Hart shares the call of the Java sparrow in today's Manu Minute