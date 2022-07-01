Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ManuMinuteLogoWeb.jpg
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The broad-beaked Java sparrow

Published July 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Java sparrow adult and juvi.jpg
1 of 2  — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Java sparrow adult and juvi.jpg
Java sparrows are grey-colored with pinkish bellies and white under-tail coverts. They have striking black heads with large white cheek patches and red eye rings, like spectacles.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Java sparrow juvenile1.jpg
2 of 2  — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Java sparrow juvenile1.jpg
Juveniles are very light in color with buff chests and grey heads. Their large seed-eater bills slowly turn from grey to pink as they get older.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson

The Java sparrow gets its name not from its fiendish caffeine consumption (how else do you expect a bird to wake up early enough to get that dang worm?), but from its native habitat.

These broad-beaked passerine birds hail from a handful of islands in Indonesia, including Java. But don't rush off to book a plane ticket for a little international bird-watching. Due to extensive hunting and trapping, Java sparrows are rare in their native range.

Never fear, for Java sparrows are fairly common in Hawaiʻi. They were first introduced to Oʻahu in the 1960s. You may recognize them around your bird feeder, where they use their large beaks to crack open seeds.

Their penchant for seeds and grains means that Java sparrows can be significant agricultural pests. Whole flocks may descend on rice fields during harvest time, hence their nickname "Java rice bird."

Java sparrows may also spread invasive seeds in our native forests, though they prefer to populate urbanized areas.

AMTJ_Java sparrow Spectrogram video.mp4

Audio credit: LOHE Bioacoustics Lab at UH Hilo

Tags

Manu Minute Hawaii birdsUH HiloLOHE Lab
Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
See stories by Patrick Hart
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
See stories by Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes