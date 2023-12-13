Here's how to avoid scams this holiday season

It's the shopping season and scammers are on the prowl. Are you making the right choices to protect your money and data? The state Office of Consumer Protection wants to remind shoppers to be extra careful.

The Conversation spoke to Mana Moriarty, the executive director of the office, about how to protect yourself. One tip? Use your credit card, he said. It has built-in protections if something goes wrong.

