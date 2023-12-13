© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's how to avoid scams this holiday season

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM HST
FILE - Ala Moana Center in 2015
Daniel Ramirez
/
Wikimedia Commons
FILE - Ala Moana Center in 2015

It's the shopping season and scammers are on the prowl. Are you making the right choices to protect your money and data? The state Office of Consumer Protection wants to remind shoppers to be extra careful.

The Conversation spoke to Mana Moriarty, the executive director of the office, about how to protect yourself. One tip? Use your credit card, he said. It has built-in protections if something goes wrong.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 13, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation safetycrimeState Office of Consumer Protection
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories