Emerging mental health crisis among boys and men
Recent headlines put the spotlight on how suicide rates and depression in elderly men are soaring. That was the subject of The Long View this week with contributing editor Neal Milner.
Further resources:
- "How to Solve the Education Crisis for Boys and Men," a TED Talk by Richard Reeves
- "The underreported rise in male suicide" by Richard Reeves
- "I’m Worried About the Boys, Too" by Jonathan Haidt
