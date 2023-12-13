The Conversation: Army updates Ala Wai flood plan; Catching up with the first bodyboarding world champion
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager Eric Merriam discusses updates to the Ala Wai Canal Flood Risk Management Project and ways the public can provide input on it | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Reporter Christina Jedra details the federal court ruling that prosecutors in the Keith Kaneshiro case did not step over the line in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- ʻUkulele master Jake Shimabukuro shares why music can be healing and pays tribute to Maui wildfire survivors with a song off his new album | Full Story
- Daniel Kaimi, bodyboarding's first-ever world champion, reflects on winning the title 40 years ago and reveals how he got the nickname, The Boogieman | Full Story