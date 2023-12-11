The Conversation: HLTA provides updates on Maui; Hawaiian Volcano Observatory's first Native Hawaiian head scientist
- Hawaiʻi Lodging and Tourism Association President and CEO Mufi Hannemann shares a future outlook following the recent news of Hawaiian Airlines proposed sale, the recent safety conference held in Waikīkī, and the need for affordable housing for those displaced by the Maui wildfires | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat managing editor Kim Gamel details the heightened security fears of local religious communities following emailed threats to Jewish temples in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Ken Hon, the head of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, recounts the lasting impacts of Jim Kauahikaua, HVO's first Native Hawaiian scientist-in-charge | Full Story
- Hana Hou segment: Maui-born architect Ma Ry Kim shares the concept of compassionate housing — a new, innovative design for permanent housing in Maui created in partnership with Dr. Kazuma Nakagawa and firefighter Bradley Chang| Full Story