The Conversation

The Conversation: Philippines President Marcos stops in Hawaiʻi; Classic aloha wear company returns

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published November 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM HST
Demonstrators gather outside the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, to protest a visit by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and recall the actions taken by his late dictator father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The younger Marcos and current president was in Honolulu for a whirlwind trip on the way home from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco to emphasize U.S.-Philippines relations and meet with Filipino community members in Hawaii. (AP Photo/Jennifer Kelleher)
Demonstrators gather outside the Hawaiʻi Convention Center in Honolulu, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, to protest a visit by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and recall the actions taken by his late dictator father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The younger Marcos and current president was in Honolulu for a whirlwind trip on the way home from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco to emphasize U.S.-Philippines relations and meet with Filipino community members in Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Jennifer Kelleher)
  • Arcy Imasa with Hawaii Filipinos for Truth, Justice, and Democracy and attorney Eric Seitz express why they're opposed to Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio shares the story of one immigrant family's experience going through the federal assistance process after losing their home in the Lahaina fire | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra talks about what may have led up to the Red Hill fuel spill that contaminated drinking water in Central Oʻahu communities in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Local arborist and Smart Trees Pacific's co-founder Kevin Eckert talks about his work to help save Nan Madol, a historic cultural site in Micronesia that's in danger of being taken off the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list
  • ʻIolani Sportswear's Alx and Sarah Kawakami talk about the aloha wear company's return after a two-year hiatus with the new children's clothing line, Alikaleo Park
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
