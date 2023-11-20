Familiar name in local clothing returns for a new generation

Popular aloha wear brand ʻIolani Sportswear returns this month with a new children’s line, Alikaleo Park. ʻIolani was started by the Kawakami family in 1953, but it closed its doors in July 2021, right in the middle of the pandemic.

Alx Kawakami is the grandson of the company’s founders. He and his wife, Sarah, have been running the family business for the last few years, and are the founders of the Alikaleo Park line.

The Conversation was curious why ʻIolani decided to come out of its self-described hibernation, so we sat down with the Kawakamis to learn more.

HPR Sarah Kawakami, middle, and Alx Kawakami, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 20, 2023.