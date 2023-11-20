© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Familiar name in local clothing returns for a new generation

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 20, 2023 at 6:08 PM HST
Their son, Kaleo Kawakami, in clothes from the new Alikaleo Park brand
ʻIolani Sportswear/Alikaleo Park
Their son, Kaleo Kawakami, in clothes from the new Alikaleo Park brand

Popular aloha wear brand ʻIolani Sportswear returns this month with a new children’s line, Alikaleo Park. ʻIolani was started by the Kawakami family in 1953, but it closed its doors in July 2021, right in the middle of the pandemic.

Alx Kawakami is the grandson of the company’s founders. He and his wife, Sarah, have been running the family business for the last few years, and are the founders of the Alikaleo Park line.

The Conversation was curious why ʻIolani decided to come out of its self-described hibernation, so we sat down with the Kawakamis to learn more.

Sarah Kawakami, middle, and Alx Kawakami, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
HPR
Sarah Kawakami, middle, and Alx Kawakami, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
