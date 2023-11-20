© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local arborist travels to Micronesia to help Pohnpei save Nan Madol

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM HST
A training course on vegetation removal and control by the U.S. Forest Service and partners, including Kevin Eckert, five from the right standing.
Photo courtesy of USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program
A Hawaiʻi arborist is helping to keep a Pacific treasure on the World Heritage List. Nan Madol is an archaeological stone complex in Pohnpei dating back thousands of years. The Micronesian cultural site, which once served as a religious and political seat of power, is being threatened by invasive mangroves.

Kailua arborist Kevin Eckert had been tapped to help the local government save the site. When we last talked to Ekert, he was about to head over to Pohnpei but then COVID-19 hit and the pandemic halted the work. It resumed earlier this year. Eckert said the good news is that some of the arbor training in the region may get a boost from a $9 million grant from the federal government.

Eckert is with Arbor Global and the co-founder of Smart Trees Pacific. He will take part in a conference with the Pacific Island Forestry Committee on the Big Island next month.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
