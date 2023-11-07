The Conversation: Temporary jobs for displaced Maui residents; New Palauan exhibit opens at East-West Center
- Maricar Pilotin-Freitas, administrator for the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Workforce Development Division, discusses the department's $21 million federal grant to provide temporary jobs for residents displaced by the Maui fires | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra reports on what it will take to rebuild Lāhainā's water after the August fires | Full Story
- Pacific Shipyards International CEO Iain Wood and Vice President of Programs Troy Keipper explain the dry-docking process — lifting ships out of the water for maintenance — at Honolulu Harbor's Pier 24 | Full Story
- Alexandria Suthard shares her experience in the Air Force as a public health officer and some of the unexpected challenges she faced in today's edition of "StoryCorps: The Military Voices Initiative" | Full Story
- Annie Reynolds and Margo Vitarelli, co-curators of a new "Storyboards of Palau: Artistry, Influence, Impact" gallery exhibition, discuss its opening at the East-West Center in Mānoa | Full Story