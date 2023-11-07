© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
East-West Center curators share an exhibit of Palauan art spanning over 100 years

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM HST
East-West Center Gallery

Palauan culture and art are on display at a new exhibit at the East-West Center Gallery in Mānoa. Hawaiʻi's Palauan community celebrated the opening alongside Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., who gifted a storyboard to add to the collection, "Storyboards of Palau: Artistry, Influence, Impact."

The Conversation talked to co-curators Margo Vitarelli and Annie Reynolds about what it took to mount this unusual exhibit. Vitarelli grew up in Palau and lives on the Big Island. She's the former curator of the Mission Houses Museum and the Mānoa Heritage Center.

Catherine Cruz
/
HPR

The free exhibit is on display through Jan. 7.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 7, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation arthistoryEast-West CenterPalau
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
