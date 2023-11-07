East-West Center curators share an exhibit of Palauan art spanning over 100 years

Palauan culture and art are on display at a new exhibit at the East-West Center Gallery in Mānoa. Hawaiʻi's Palauan community celebrated the opening alongside Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., who gifted a storyboard to add to the collection, "Storyboards of Palau: Artistry, Influence, Impact."

The Conversation talked to co-curators Margo Vitarelli and Annie Reynolds about what it took to mount this unusual exhibit. Vitarelli grew up in Palau and lives on the Big Island. She's the former curator of the Mission Houses Museum and the Mānoa Heritage Center.

Catherine Cruz / HPR

The free exhibit is on display through Jan. 7.

