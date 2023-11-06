© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi high schooler returns from Israel; Maui art gallery recovers sculptures

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoStephanie Han
Published November 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM HST
An Israeli reservist soldier inspects the damage to his mother's house, a day after the house was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
  • Maryknoll School sophomore Alex Krupitsky and his father, Dmitry Krupitsky, talk about studying in Israel and how the war brought Alex back home
  • Wyland Gallery of Lahaina Maui director Jock Armour talks to HPR's Cassie Ordonio about how bronze statues of animals cast by Wyland were recovered from the fire
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Megan Tagami gives a Reality Check on the lack of child care in West Maui | Full Story
  • "Hidden Brain" host Shankar Vedantam talks about tackling healing in a new podcast "Healing 2.0"
  • New Zealand-Fijian author of "Na Viro," Gina Cole, shares her passion for sci-fi and the use of Pacific culture in her work
Tags
The Conversation Israel2023 Maui firesliterature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
