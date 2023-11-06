The Conversation: Hawaiʻi high schooler returns from Israel; Maui art gallery recovers sculptures
- Maryknoll School sophomore Alex Krupitsky and his father, Dmitry Krupitsky, talk about studying in Israel and how the war brought Alex back home
- Wyland Gallery of Lahaina Maui director Jock Armour talks to HPR's Cassie Ordonio about how bronze statues of animals cast by Wyland were recovered from the fire
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Megan Tagami gives a Reality Check on the lack of child care in West Maui | Full Story
- "Hidden Brain" host Shankar Vedantam talks about tackling healing in a new podcast "Healing 2.0"
- New Zealand-Fijian author of "Na Viro," Gina Cole, shares her passion for sci-fi and the use of Pacific culture in her work