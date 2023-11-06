400-lb whale sculpture among the surviving artwork of the Lāhainā wildfires

As the August wildfires engulfed the houses and businesses of many long-time residents, it also claimed historic treasures — such as artwork from some of Front Street's most notable galleries.

Courtesy of Jock Armour Several Wyland Galleries sculptures fell into the ocean shorebreak.

Remnants of esteemed art toppled into the ocean and seared in the flames that day, where many believed they would never be recovered or found again.

But as emergency responders sifted through rubble in search of survivors, one fire chief from California recognized a sculpture of a humpback whale emerging from the shore break.

On the sculpture was the intricate signature of artist and ocean conservationist Robert Wyland, now known as Wyland. He's widely recognized for his life-size murals and bronze sculptures of marine life.

The sculpture's ability to sustain the fire is a testament to the more than 2,000-year-old art form, according to Jock Armour, the director of Wyland Galleries on Maui.

Armour said he got the call a week after the fire that the sculptures were found.

"In this little bittersweet moment, recognizing those sculptures were still there was something that made me smile for the first time that day," he said.

A crane was used to lift the 400-pound whale sculpture, which was one of 23 bronze pieces from Wyland Galleries that survived the blaze.

"To create something that can last outdoors in the snow and the heat, and clearly through fire," he said. "Unless it gets above 2,000 degrees, the bronze won't melt."

Requests to purchase

The sculptures are in the gallery's warehouse until the owner and director decide what to do. Some of the art pieces were charred, lacked color and the base was slightly melted.

Despite the sculptures' conditions, Armour said he's getting numerous requests from art collectors wanting to buy them.

He said Wyland has considered repainting some of the sculptures, but he may leave some of the charred look as a symbol of what it's been through.

Courtesy of Jock Armour Wyland Galleries has raised $50,000 towards Maui fire relief efforts.

"The director in me wants to get back to work and put on a great show, have Wyland fly out here again, and set a camera and go through the warehouse individually," he said. "But it's going to take a little bit of time."

Armour emphasized that Wyland needs to make sure that some of the sculptures are stable so they're safe to be displayed in someone's home.

The costs of the art pieces are unclear, but Armour said once the sculptures are revived, they'll be ready for auction.

He noted that most of the sales will go to Maui recovery efforts.

Wyland has already raised $50,000 for relief efforts by art. The funds have gone on to support several foundations including Maui Food Bank, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancements, Hawaiʻi Public School Foundation, Hawaiʻi Red Cross and more.

More than a gallery

Wyland Galleries can be found in Hawaiʻi, California, Nevada and Florida. The gallery on Front Street has been there for more than 30 years and has featured several artists.

Longtime client Jamie-Sue West said it's a family tradition to at least visit the gallery.

Courtesy of Jock Armour Several marine life sculptures were recovered from the Aug. 8 wildfire.

"The gallery itself was always very upbeat," she said. "Jock is often in there playing his guitar, even with other artists sometimes. It's just always a happy place for me."

West said she had her eye on a cat sculpture created by Colombian artist Nano Lopez. She's an art collector with 16 pieces sitting in her home. But the statue pays homage to her volunteer work at the Maui Humane Society.

"There's no fun, brightening coloring left on it, but I think it's symbolic of what it's been through," she said.

Armour said that out of the dozens of sculptures recovered, a bronze plaque that hung at the entrance of the Wyland Galleries was also found. He said it's a symbol of the gallery's future.

"When we do reopen, I can put that right back on the front and leave it in the same condition," he said. "Just show our past and look forward to the future."