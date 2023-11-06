New Zealand-based author shares Indigenous vision of science fiction storytelling

Gina Cole is a science fiction writer of Fijian descent from New Zealand. She's currently in residence at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa as a Fulbright creative writing scholar. She's written two books: "Na Viro" and "Black Ice Matter." Before launching her writing career, she was a lawyer for 27 years.

Speaking to The Conversation, Cole shared how science fiction rooted in the Pacific cultures can play a part in our future. She also talked about her love of "The Lord of the Rings" and "Star Trek," her research on Polynesian navigation, and her journey to taekwondo.

Earlier this year, Cole was appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her contribution to literature.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.