The Conversation: End of The Hawaiʻi Herald; Title IX settlement with Campbell High athletes
- The Hawaiʻi Herald editor Kristen Nemoto Jay talks about ending the 43-year-long run for the Japanese American community newspaper
- ACLU Hawaiʻi Legal Director Wookie Kim and Campbell High Alumna Ashley Badis, the lead plaintiff in the case, discuss the fight for gender equity and the settlement with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education over equal opportunities for female athletes
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton gives a Reality Check on the role of the Public Utilities Commission and the investigation of the Maui wildfires | Full Story
- Protect & Preserve Hawaiʻi founder, mechanic-turned-conservationist Tyrone Montayre shares how he became a steward of Pia Valley in East Honolulu