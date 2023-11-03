© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
This conservationist's mission started with buying 330 acres in Pia Valley

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM HST
Tyrone Montayre, the founder and president of Protect & Preserve Hawaiʻi, in Pia Valley.
Tyrone Montayre, the founder and president of Protect & Preserve Hawaiʻi, in Pia Valley.
You might think you need to be the outdoorsy type or an enlightened philanthropist to have an impactful conservation effort. But sometimes all you need is to be at the right place at the right time.

To mark Arbor Day Hawaiʻi, we introduce you to mechanic-turned-conservationist Tyrone Montayre. In 2018, Montayre unexpectedly found himself the owner of 330 acres of preservation land on Oʻahu. He soon founded Protect & Preserve Hawaiʻi and created a management plan.

The Conversation spent a Saturday morning with Montayre and a group of volunteers removing invasive species in Pia Valley in East Honolulu. We also spoke with longtime area resident Kaui Lucas, who said Montayre has given her hope that the valley can be restored.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation environmentconservation
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
