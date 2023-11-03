The Hawaiʻi Herald, a Japanese community newspaper, to close up shop after 43 years

For 43 years, The Hawaiʻi Herald publication has served the local Japanese community, connecting generations with a rich history in the islands. The company has announced it will publish its last issue next month due to dwindling revenue.

Fred Kinzaburo Makino founded the Japanese-language publication The Hawaii Hochi and then the English version. He initially set out to unite Japanese communities on plantation farms.

"They were being used and abused for labor, and so he started the newspaper as a way to help, share and give more light to the new world that they were living in at that time," said Kristen Nemoto Jay, editor of The Hawaiʻi Herald.

She said it's a long shot, but the publication is hoping to find a buyer to take over the paper.

"Someone who can help us to continue this legacy, moving the conversations forward as it's ever-evolving within our community," Jay said.

The last issue's cover photo will feature a photo of the staff to say aloha and mahalo.

"For letting us be a part of their lives for 43 years, this has just been such an honor and privilege to be able to do that," she told HPR.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.