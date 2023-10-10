© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Health impacts of disaster recovery work; Fire Prevention Week tips and advice

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-PoteRussell SubionoStephanie HanJohn Kalani Zak
Published October 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM HST
  • Center for Public Integrity reporter María Inés Zamudio discusses an investigation into the rise of the disaster recovery industry and health impacts on disaster recovery workers | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn looks closer at Maui Mayor Richard Bissen's decision to allow the EPA to use Soiltac in the cleanup of ash and other hazardous chemicals in Lāhainā in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Honolulu Fire Department Captain Cris Bartolome shares tips on how to safeguard your home from brushfire and how to reduce the risk of cooking fires |Full Story
  • Willow Weep for Me author Nana-Ama Danquah about the 25th anniversary of her book and reflects on how discussions about mental health for women of color have progressed since its publication | Full Story
  • HPR's John Zak shares a story about a local man's service in the Vietnam War that recorded when the StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative visited Hawaiʻi last year | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
John Kalani Zak
John Kalani Zak, the son of an airline executive father and a journalist mother, was born in Washington D. C. He has lived in and traveled to many locations around the globe, and is delighted to call Hawaiʻi his home.
