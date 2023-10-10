The Conversation: Health impacts of disaster recovery work; Fire Prevention Week tips and advice
- Center for Public Integrity reporter María Inés Zamudio discusses an investigation into the rise of the disaster recovery industry and health impacts on disaster recovery workers | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn looks closer at Maui Mayor Richard Bissen's decision to allow the EPA to use Soiltac in the cleanup of ash and other hazardous chemicals in Lāhainā in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Honolulu Fire Department Captain Cris Bartolome shares tips on how to safeguard your home from brushfire and how to reduce the risk of cooking fires |Full Story
- Willow Weep for Me author Nana-Ama Danquah about the 25th anniversary of her book and reflects on how discussions about mental health for women of color have progressed since its publication | Full Story
- HPR's John Zak shares a story about a local man's service in the Vietnam War that recorded when the StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative visited Hawaiʻi last year | Full Story