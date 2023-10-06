The Conversation: Kumu Hula named MacArthur Foundation fellow; HIFF showcase includes zombies
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote details the latest from FEMA, following an extension on the deadline to apply for benefits until November | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat deputy editor Nathan Eagle delves into Maui County's $31 million budget deficit in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- San Francisco-based Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne earns national recognition as a MacArthur Foundation fellow that comes with an $800,000 'genius grant' | Full Story
- Local filmmaker Fairai Richmond talks about his feature film, Decade of the Dead, which will screen at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival on Oct. 15 and 17 | Full Story