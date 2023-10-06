Zombie movie co-director talks filming on Oʻahu, Polynesian representation

Halloween is fast approaching and if you’re looking to get your fix of scares, “Decade of the Dead” is a zombie flick shot on Oʻahu that might just be what you’re looking for. It was co-directed by local filmmaker Fairai Richmond.

He’s making his directorial debut after years of working on music videos and major film productions as a producer. He's also the son of veteran Hawaiʻi actor Branscombe Richmond, a familiar face in film and TV since the 1960s.

The Conversation’s Russell Subiono sat down with the younger Richmond in the studios to talk about the film.

“Decade of the Dead” will screen at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival on Oct. 15 and 17. Both screenings are sold out, but check the HIFF website on the day of the show as more tickets may become available.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.