Jazz and blues lovers invited to festival in Kailua-Kona this weekend

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 28, 2025 at 4:00 PM HST
This weekend will be the 12th Big Island Jazz & Blues Festival.

Jazz and blues take center stage in Kailua-Kona this weekend. Friday kicks off the 12th year that Ken Martinez Burgmaier has put together the Big Island Jazz and Blues Festival at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. It'll feature a dozen acts from New Orleans and Chicago over the four-day run.

For more information about the Big Island Jazz and Blues Festival, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
