Jazz and blues lovers invited to festival in Kailua-Kona this weekend

Jazz and blues take center stage in Kailua-Kona this weekend. Friday kicks off the 12th year that Ken Martinez Burgmaier has put together the Big Island Jazz and Blues Festival at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. It'll feature a dozen acts from New Orleans and Chicago over the four-day run.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.