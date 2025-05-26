'Moana 2' to be dubbed in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi just like the first film

A team of cultural consultants will be casting for the ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi dub of Disney’s “Moana 2."

The animated sequel tells the story of a Polynesian princess getting an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors.

Disney "Moana 2" film poster

The first movie was also translated into ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

Lāiana Kanoa-Wong works for the company Kūmau Productions, which provides film, media and production support rooted in Hawaiian culture, history, and language.

He said that they are currently working to put together the ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi dub of "Moana 2."

"We're working hard with a translation team to bring it to life,” he told HPR. “We're going to be casting soon, and we want to create more resources for our keiki in ʻŌlelo. Why not use a powerful brand or show like 'Moana,' where the characters already look exactly like us in a lot of ways, but now we'll have them speaking in ʻŌlelo throughout the whole film."

He said the company will begin casting later this year.