© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Moana 2' to be dubbed in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi just like the first film

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published May 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM HST
Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers.
Disney
"Moana 2" reunites Moana and Maui three years after the first film.

A team of cultural consultants will be casting for the ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi dub of Disney’s “Moana 2."

The animated sequel tells the story of a Polynesian princess getting an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors.

Moana 2 film poster.
Disney
"Moana 2" film poster

The first movie was also translated into ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

Lāiana Kanoa-Wong works for the company Kūmau Productions, which provides film, media and production support rooted in Hawaiian culture, history, and language.

He said that they are currently working to put together the ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi dub of "Moana 2."

"We're working hard with a translation team to bring it to life,” he told HPR. “We're going to be casting soon, and we want to create more resources for our keiki in ʻŌlelo. Why not use a powerful brand or show like 'Moana,' where the characters already look exactly like us in a lot of ways, but now we'll have them speaking in ʻŌlelo throughout the whole film."

He said the company will begin casting later this year.
Tags
Local News EntertainmentNative HawaiianFilmʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories