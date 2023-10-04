The Conversation: Teaching parents how to help keiki dealing with tragedy; HPR president shares ALS health update
- Military attorney Natanyah Ganz, who served as a major with the legal arm of the military, the Judge Advocate General's Corps, discusses the Secretary of the Navy's letters of censure aimed at retired admirals for their leadership failures in handling the Red Hill fuel contamination | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Marcel Honore questions whether West Maui's old cane haul road could have been used as an escape route in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi's lead Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Dr. Gina Kellner, explains how parents can understand and address the emotional and psychological needs of keiki impacted by the devastating Maui wildfires. The free class "Parenting After Tragedy" will be held at the Royal Lahaina from 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday through Oct. 19 | Full Story
- This week's Manu Minute features the ʻōʻū, a critically endangered endemic honeycreeper
- Hawaiʻi Public Radio President and General Manager José Fajardo shares his health update of living with the neurodegenerative disease, ALS, for which there is no cure | Full Story