© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Teaching parents how to help keiki dealing with tragedy; HPR president shares ALS health update

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published October 4, 2023 at 3:56 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Full moon rising over West Maui (Lāhainā)
Daniel Sullivan
Full moon rising over West Maui (Lāhainā)

  • Military attorney Natanyah Ganz, who served as a major with the legal arm of the military, the Judge Advocate General's Corps, discusses the Secretary of the Navy's letters of censure aimed at retired admirals for their leadership failures in handling the Red Hill fuel contamination | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Marcel Honore questions whether West Maui's old cane haul road could have been used as an escape route in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi's lead Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Dr. Gina Kellner, explains how parents can understand and address the emotional and psychological needs of keiki impacted by the devastating Maui wildfires. The free class "Parenting After Tragedy" will be held at the Royal Lahaina from 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday through Oct. 19 | Full Story
  • This week's Manu Minute features the ʻōʻū, a critically endangered endemic honeycreeper
  • Hawaiʻi Public Radio President and General Manager José Fajardo shares his health update of living with the neurodegenerative disease, ALS, for which there is no cure | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Mauimental healthALS
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes