HPR President José Fajardo shares the realities of dealing with ALS every day

The Walk to Defeat ALS took place this past weekend. It's an annual fundraising event to raise awareness about the neurodegenerative disease for which there is no cure. Every year some 6,000 people are diagnosed with ALS.

José Fajardo, Hawaiʻi Public Radio president and general manager, has been sharing his story with family, friends and colleagues. The Conversation sat down with him last week to get an update.

He was diagnosed with ALS just before the pandemic hit. Within the last three months, he lost use of his arms and hands. He is still hard at work at the station but is candid about the realities of dealing with ALS daily.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 4, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.