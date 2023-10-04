© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
HPR President José Fajardo shares the realities of dealing with ALS every day

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM HST
HPR President and General Manager José Fajardo, left, speaks to The Conversation host Catherine Cruz.
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Walk to Defeat ALS took place this past weekend. It's an annual fundraising event to raise awareness about the neurodegenerative disease for which there is no cure. Every year some 6,000 people are diagnosed with ALS.

José Fajardo, Hawaiʻi Public Radio president and general manager, has been sharing his story with family, friends and colleagues. The Conversation sat down with him last week to get an update.

He was diagnosed with ALS just before the pandemic hit. Within the last three months, he lost use of his arms and hands. He is still hard at work at the station but is candid about the realities of dealing with ALS daily.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 4, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Health Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
