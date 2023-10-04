Helping keiki process trauma after tragedy

Maui parents are invited to attend free Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi classes starting Thursday called "Parenting After Tragedy." They aim to help parents understand and address the emotional and psychological needs of keiki impacted by the devastating wildfires.

Dr. Gina Kellner, the lead child and adolescent psychiatrist for Kaiser, sat down with The Conversation to discuss how parents can help their children cope.

HPR Dr. Gina Kellner, the lead child and adolescent psychiatrist for Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, with The Conversation host Russell Subiono.

“Parenting After Tragedy” will be held for adults at the Royal Lahaina from 10 a.m. to noon for the next three Thursdays starting Oct. 5. Registration is not required.

