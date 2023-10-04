© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Helping keiki process trauma after tragedy

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM HST
Lāhainā Public Library on Aug. 9, 2023.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Maui parents are invited to attend free Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi classes starting Thursday called "Parenting After Tragedy." They aim to help parents understand and address the emotional and psychological needs of keiki impacted by the devastating wildfires.

Dr. Gina Kellner, the lead child and adolescent psychiatrist for Kaiser, sat down with The Conversation to discuss how parents can help their children cope.

Dr. Gina Kellner, the lead child and adolescent psychiatrist for Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, with The Conversation host Russell Subiono.
HPR
“Parenting After Tragedy” will be held for adults at the Royal Lahaina from 10 a.m. to noon for the next three Thursdays starting Oct. 5. Registration is not required.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 4, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation childrenmental health2023 Maui fires
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
