The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill on track for Oct. 16 defueling; Public help sought to close 43-year-old cold case

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published September 26, 2023 at 2:15 PM HST
Joint Task Force-Red Hill Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link receives a brief on Ford Island, Hawaiʻi, May 22, 2023.
U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman
/
Department of Defense
Joint Task Force-Red Hill Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link receives a brief on Ford Island, Hawaiʻi, May 22, 2023.
  • Red Hill Joint Task Force deputy commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, shares updates on the defueling project expected to begin draining next month. JTF-RH will hold an open house on Oct. 3 at Keʻehi Lagoon from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair discusses reporter Kevin Dayton's story about plans for a new Honolulu jail hitting logistical roadblocks in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • The military's Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is taking the lead in a cold case dating back four decades. NCIS Special Agent Leslie Smith and Investigator Philip Camaro are asking for the public's help for information about the death of two young marines, Rodney Padilla and Larry Martens, found dead at Maunalua Bay on Sept. 7, 1980
  • Rebecca Chung from the University of Hawaiʻi's Office of Innovation and Commercialization talks about the Patents2Products program, which develops the next generation of technology innovators
The Conversation red hillcrimetechnology
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
