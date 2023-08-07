The Conversation: Clearing invasive coral from Pearl Harbor; Untold story of Japanese Americans from WWII
- Kim Fuller, a biologist with the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources, discusses how best to deal with invasive octocorals found in Pearl Harbor
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on the need for more postal service in rural areas of Hawaiʻi| Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair details Madeleine List's report on the ongoing DOE classroom-air conditioning woes in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi-born filmmaker Ryan Kawamoto shares his new documentary, "Removed by Force: The Eviction of Hawaii's Japanese American's in World War Two," which screens at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center on August 17 and 19, the Hawaiʻi Japanese Center in Hilo on September 23, and Maui's Nisei Veterans Memorial Center on September 24
- Sounds of Aloha Chorus Director Bryce Irvine talks about the upcoming show melding acapella harmonies with Broadway melodies at the Hawaiʻi Theatre this weekend