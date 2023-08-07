New documentary sheds light on a Japanese American story forgotten by history

A handful of films and museum exhibits have been made about the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

But few know about the 1,500 Japanese-Americans in Hawaiʻi who were evicted from their homes and businesses — but never imprisoned.

That's the focus of the new documentary, "Removed By Force: The Eviction of Hawaiʻi's Japanese Americans in WWII."

After being forcibly removed, some went to live with family and friends. Others were forced to find shelter elsewhere. Some made their home in the hills and thick brush around our islands. One family on Maui lived in a chicken coop.

The film was directed by Hawaiʻi-born filmmaker Ryan Kawamoto. He has dedicated much of his career to sharing Japanese American history and culture.

"I do feel like this is sort of my calling," Kawamoto said. "And I think it's very important to share these stories with the world."

Screenings of "Removed By Force" will be held:



Aug. 17, 7 p.m. at the Hawai‘i Convention Center

Aug. 19, 10 a.m. at the Hawai‘i Convention Center

Sept. 23 at the Hawai‘i Japanese Center in Hilo

Sept. 24 at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center on Maui

For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 7, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.