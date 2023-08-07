© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Sounds of Aloha Chorus is bringing Broadway to the islands

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM HST
Sounds of Aloha

Sounds of Aloha Chorus has been sharing their a talents with Hawaiʻi for the past 75 years. As the Aloha Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the men's a cappella group has a diverse repertoire, performing everything from holiday classics to hapa haole favorites.

Now they're bringing Broadway to the islands. "Broadway Through the Years" will feature the chorus, its quartets and guest performers.

"'Phantom of the Opera' is one of the songs that we're going to be doing," said Bryce Irvine, interim musical director for the group. "There's a lot of really fun, popular Broadway songs that everyone loves."

Sounds of Aloha Chorus rehearses for their Broadway revue.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Sounds of Aloha Chorus rehearses for their Broadway revue.

Irvine has been hooked on music since he was 10 years old. He has seen the way the chorus unites people from all walks of life.

"It's the love of Barbershop, the love of music," he said. "A lot of times, this is the only music that guys get during the week."

"Broadway Through the Years" will be at Hawaiʻi Theater on Saturday, August 12 from 7:33–9:33 p.m. More information can be found here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 7, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
