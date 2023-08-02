The Conversation: FBI operation finds missing children; Kauaʻi students produce feature film
- Steven Merrill, FBI special agent in charge for Hawaiʻi and the Pacific, talks about the results of Operation Cross Country, which rescued missing children and victims of human trafficking
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol explains Sustʻāinable Molokaʻi's Mahiʻai Moa broiler chicken program
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair gives a Reality Check on Kirstin Downey's story about invasive species | Full Story
- Kauaʻi Film Academy co-founder Elliot Lucas prepares to premiere the organization's student-led feature film, "Too Much Life," at the Hawaiʻi Theatre on Saturday, August 19