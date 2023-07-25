The Conversation: Research funding helps community; Stewardship fee proposed for commercial ocean users
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon highlights a Leeward Community College program that helps students train for Honolulu rail jobs | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi Vice President for Research and Innovation Vassilis Syrmos shares the positive impacts that the school's research funding has on the community | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair talks about Marina Ryker's story about Sunshine Law complaints leading to Maui Planning Commission rule changes in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- David Sakoda, state Department of Land and Natural Resources aquatic program manager, explains a new stewardship fee to be collected from commercial businesses that bring customers into nearshore waters. A series of statewide meetings will address the ocean user fee and how the funds will go to protect limited marine resources | Full Story
- Retired University of Hawaiʻi physics researcher Michael Jones reflects on the biographical film "Oppenheimer," based on acclaimed physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is often referred to as the Father of the Atomic Bomb | Full Story