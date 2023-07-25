© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Retired UH physicist hopes 'Oppenheimer' reminds people of dangers of nuclear weapons

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published July 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM HST
American nuclear physicist and father of the atom bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer is pictured in the 1940s.
Agence France Presse
/
Getty Images
American nuclear physicist and father of the atom bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer is pictured in the 1940s.

The highly anticipated film "Oppenheimer" opened around the country this past weekend. It centers on acclaimed physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

He is often referred to as the Father of the Atomic Bomb for leading the efforts to devise and construct the world's first nuclear weapon in the early 1940s.

The film tracks his life from his early college years to the first test of the bomb in 1945, to the aftermath of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

Cha Smith points to the works of John and Kate Kelly. Smith says Kate's photos inspired some of John's etchings.
Local News
Centennial art exhibit reveals the true colors of tourism in a snapshot
Cassie Ordonio

It's a film that retired University of Hawaiʻi physicist Michael Jones has been looking forward to seeing.

Jones helped assemble the "Beginning and End of the Bomb" exhibit at UH's Hamilton Library in 2020, which also focused on the atomic bomb. It ran for two weeks before it was closed due to the onset of the pandemic.

Jones spent much of the 1970s raising awareness about the dangers of hostilities between the United States and the Soviet Union.

Today, as tensions rise with Russia, North Korea and Iran, Jones believes "Oppenheimer" will remind people of the gravity of nuclear weapons.

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern sea, South Korea's military said Tuesday, adding to a recent streak in weapons testing that is apparently in protest of the U.S. sending major naval assets to South Korea in a show of force. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Asia Minute
Asia Minute: US goes public about its submarines in South Korea
Bill Dorman

"I hope that makes people aware of the situation, the fact that something has to be done, at the very least not make the situation worse,” he told The Conversation.

"It's almost certainly going to be worse if there are several countries that acquire nuclear weapons."

Jones hopes scientists will continue to do everything in their power to prevent weapons of mass destruction from being used again.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 25, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.

Tags
The Conversation filmentertainment
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories