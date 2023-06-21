© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Summit highlights Indigenous knowledge; Free agribusiness program for farmers

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published June 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM HST
  • Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo coordinator Brenda Asuncion talks about the Salish Summit, where participants shared indigenous aquaponics knowledge
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair covers Thomas Heaton's story about depleted reparation funds in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Changemakers Hawaiʻi Executive Director Olani Lilly explains how the ʻĀinaprenuer Businses and Workforce Development Program teaches agribusiness to individuals and organizations in East Hawaii
  • Hana Hou: Marilyn Moniz, volleyball standout and former associate athletics director of the University of Hawaiʻi, reflects on the impact of Title IX, 50 years onward of its enactment | Full Story
  • Today's Manu Minute spotlights the Java sparrow, known for their broad beaks and white cheeks
  • HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi delves into a new study on the physical and spiritual benefits of Native Hawaiian sports | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
