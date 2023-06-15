The Conversation: Gov. Green cuts budget; Friends of the Library summer sale
- Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, chair of the Ways and Means Committee, reacts to Gov. Josh Green's budget cuts
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair gives a Reality Check on the axing of the First Responders campus | Full Story
- HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reflects on the 50th anniversary of the University of Hawaiʻi’s ʻImi Hoʻōla program to support future medical doctors | Full Story
- Learn about the life of Hawaiʻi's first librarian Edna Allyn, as portrayed by Eden Lee Murray at the Hawaiian Mission Houses Pupu Theater
- Friends of the Library Executive Director Nainoa Mau details the summer book sale taking place June 17–25