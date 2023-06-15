© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Friends of the Library prepares for its summer sale

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM HST
CCAC North Library
/
Flickr

The Friends of the Library of Hawaii will be holding its 74th annual summer sale from June 17–25. The group can be found at Ward Village in the old Pier One space.

Nainoa Mau, executive director of Friends of the Library, is excited to support public libraries, which he calls a "door to the world."

There will be a wide selection of books, media, and art for sale. With many school libraries closing, the organization has received an influx of children's literature.

"And they're all priced really affordably for the kids and families," Mau added.

Catherine Cruz

Although group has enough books to keep them "restocking constantly," Mau urges people to come as soon as they can.

"If you're interested in some of our more popular sections, like Hawaiiana, then you should show up in the first few days because while we do have quite a bit to put out, it goes really quickly," Mau said.

The sale kicks off this Saturday at 9 a.m. Members of Friends of the Library or Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union gain access on Friday from 4–8 p.m.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
