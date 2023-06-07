The Conversation: Military readies for Red Hill repacking drills; Maui nurse shines in national cooking show
- Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, the deputy commander of the Joint Task Force-Red Hill, explains military drills being conducted in case of a leak or a fire during the actual draining of the Red Hill fuel storage tanks
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Thomas Heaton reports on the steps being taken by the state's embattled Ag Corporation to hire new leadership in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi screenwriter Aaron Kandell, who co-wrote the Disney film "Moana," supports the WGA strike and talks about the financial truth behind the glamour of TV and film
- Maui's Relle Lum shares her love for cooking and favorite Hawaiian recipes on the second season of the PBS cooking competition, "The Great American Recipe"
- This week's Manu Minute highlights the house sparrow, one of the most common wild birds in the world
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi spotlights a Big Island farm using seaweed in their goat feed to reduce livestock emissions | Full Story