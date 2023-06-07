Maui home chef shares local recipes as a contestant on PBS cooking show

Maui's Relle Lum is one of 10 home chefs competing in season two of "The Great American Recipe" on PBS. She's a nurse practitioner by trade, but she shares her love for cooking and her favorite foods on her website where nearly 300 recipes give a nod to the many different cultures that make up Hawaiʻi's culinary heritage. Speaking to The Conversation, Lum shared the wisdom of her home kitchen.

The first episode of "The Great American Recipe" airs June 19.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 7, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.