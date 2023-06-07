© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Maui home chef shares local recipes as a contestant on PBS cooking show

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published June 7, 2023 at 5:37 PM HST
Maui’s Relle Lum is one of the 10 home chefs on season two of "The Great American Recipe" on PBS.
Maui's Relle Lum is one of 10 home chefs competing in season two of "The Great American Recipe" on PBS. She's a nurse practitioner by trade, but she shares her love for cooking and her favorite foods on her website where nearly 300 recipes give a nod to the many different cultures that make up Hawaiʻi's culinary heritage. Speaking to The Conversation, Lum shared the wisdom of her home kitchen.

The first episode of "The Great American Recipe" airs June 19.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 7, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
