The Conversation: Expert weighs in on waning China-U.S. relations; Hawaiʻi talent shines on 'Les Misérables' tour
- East-West Center Senior Fellow Denny Roy addresses increasing political tensions playing out between the United States and China
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra covers how responders identified Red Hill fuel immediately in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Iam Tongi and local musicians who competed in previous competitions of American Idol talk with HPR's Cassie Ordonio
- Hawaiʻi-born child actor Milo Maharlika on performing in the "Les Miserables" national touring play