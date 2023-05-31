Here's what Iam Tongi's win means for Pacific Islander musicians

During American Idol's season finale, Iam Tongi graced the stage singing a popular local jam, "Cool Down" by Kolohe Kai.

"I just wanted to put island music on the map because island music is so beautiful," Tongi said in an interview. "But a lot of people don't really know about it, only islanders."

The 18-year-old made history as the first Pacific Islander from Hawaiʻi to win the national singing competition since the show aired in 2002. He competed with over a dozen top contenders to win a cash prize and recording contact.

In his first appearance on American Idol, Tongi made the judges cry after he sang "Monsters" by James Blunt. It was a tribute to his father, who died months before his audition.

Eric McCandless / ABC Iam Tongi sings before being crowned the winner of the 21st season of American Idol on May 21, 2023.

He also went viral on social media for saying he was "priced out of paradise," a response to Lionel Richie's question on why he left the islands for Washington state.

Many Pacific Islander artists supported Tongi's win, saying he brought national visibility to Islander music. Many musicians of Pacific Islander descent say they struggled to break into mainstream music due to marketing and trends.

Grammy-nominated producer Kimie Miner, who is Native Hawaiian, said she faced challenges such as stereotypes of biases "that reduced us to specific genres and reduced our visibility in the industry."

"We don't see a lot of people like us being marketed in mainstream music," Miner said. "So what Iam was able to do by being on this show and having this platform is he showed everybody that there's a big desire for the kind of music that we have here."

"It showed the world how AAPI artists are equally competitive in this music industry while we're still being true to our culture, representing our island life, heritage, and ʻohana," she added.

Behind the scenes

American Idol has had 21 seasons with different sets of judges. But not all Pacific Islanders had the same experience as Tongi.

Reno Anoa'i, who is Samoan from California, first appeared on American Idol in season 14. His story aired of him being one of six siblings, and his mother is one of 22. He emphasized that his family is his backbone.

He was 15 when he sang while playing ukulele in front of judges Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban. He made it past the judges but was eliminated in the season.

Anoa'i said he was inspired to join American Idol because of local musician Paula Fuga and other Pacific Islanders who tried out. But he said he didn't feel supported on the show.

"When I was on the show, I do remember hearing some comments that were questioning where our people fit into mainstream media and mainstream music," Anoa'i said. "Those comments were prior to me getting cut that same day."

"So to have that be the last words that I received in that space and not be able to answer on behalf of our Pasifika community in our humble islands, I felt like Iam Tongi's win was definitely the end answer to that question," he continued. "We were never meant to fit in. We were born to stand out."

Anoa'i said that Tongi successfully winning American Idol helps represent and pave the way for other upcoming musicians.

Stewart Cook / ABC Iam Tongi after winning American Idol on May 21, 2023.

Local musician Paula Fuga, who is Native Hawaiian and Samoan, auditioned for American Idol in the third season when the judges were Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

She was 24 and wore a "Big Girls Rock" shirt, singing "Song of a Preacher Man" by Dusty Springfield. However, her audition was bittersweet after the judges rejected her.

"There's a double standard in Hollywood for large women, and back then – this is 20 years ago – there was no body positivity and no social media," Fuga said. "Imagine if Iam Tongi didn't make it through today."

She added that the producers at the time were crying during her audition. But she said it doesn't define her as an artist today.

Kimie Miner / HPR Paula Fuga, left, and Kimie Miner

"I don't think I was meant to be the American Idol, nor did I want to be," Fuga said. "Something just told me that I needed to go through that process, and it's a very small part of my entire career."

She also said the times have changed, adding that Iam Tongi is "truly, genuinely supported."

Authenticity

Some notable Pacific Islander musicians in the music industry are J Boog, Common Kings, Aradhna, Pia Mia and Nicole Scherzinger. They're mostly reggae and pop musicians.

Jeff Chang, a cultural critic based in Honolulu and Berkley, Calif., said Tongi's authenticity captured the judges and viewers. He added that it's a different time as people have moved on from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's also possible with these judges, and this production is not like the original judges who Simon Cowell is just shredding them (contestants) on stage," Chang said. "It's a different generation."

Chang said Tongi also branched out into Puerto Rican songs, bluegrass, and soul, adding that his voice is still developing in range at 18 years old.

Eric McCandless / ABC Iam Tongi and James Blunt perform a duet of Blunt's song "Monsters" on American Idol on May 21, 2023.

"The artist that he'll be in two years, let alone five years, is just amazing to ponder," Chang said. "He's absorbing things so fast. When I hear his voice, I hear a lot of Josh Tatofi and Bruddah Iz."

It's unclear where Tongi will be after his recording contract with American Idol. Tongi wants to experiment with country, island reggae and R&B music.

Singer and rapper Jelly Roll was recently on Joe Rogan's podcast, saying he wanted to work Tongi.

"Everyone is showing so much love," Tongi said in an email. "I love that guy. He is so humble and has so much love. I would definitely love to work with him someday soon, hopefully."

Tongi's advice to other Pacific Islander musicians is to remain authentic.

"Don't try to fit into mainstream media if you don't want to," Tongi said. "Just stay true to yourself."