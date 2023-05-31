9-year-old actor talks being on tour for North American production of 'Les Miserables'

Oʻahu-born Milo Maharlika continues to set the bar high for talented kids from Hawaiʻi. Last year we spoke to him about creating NFTs, non-fungible tokens, during the internet’s crypto craze.

This year, the 9-year-old was cast as Gavroche in the touring production of "Les Miserables." He's one of the first actors of Filipino heritage to play the role. You could say acting is in his genes.

His father Ajax graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi’s Academy of Creative Media and worked in Hawaiʻi’s film industry for several years. The Conversation got the chance to talk to Milo and Ajax from their hotel room at their current stop: Seattle.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 31, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.