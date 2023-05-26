© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Plumeria Hana Hou Show!

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published May 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST
  • University of Hawaiʻi Professor Emeritus and horticulturist Richard Criley shares his knowledge about plumeria | Full Story
  • Three generations of plumeria farmers, Jim, Clark and Dane Little, welcome visitors to their Haleʻiwa farm, home to thousands of varieties of plumeria | Full Story
  • Molokai Plumerias owner Dick Wheeler discusses how drought and destructive insects affect his plumeria orchard | Full Story
  • Maui Plumeria Gardens owner Doug Brunner highlights the export business of plumeria cuttings | Full Story
  • Koko Crater Botanical Garden horticulturist Talia Portner offers a tour of the garden and its famous plumeria grove | Full Story
University of Hawaiʻi professor Richard Criley takes Hawaiʻi Public Radio on a walking tour of a UH research station plumeria plot in Waimānalo on Sept. 2, 2022.
Calling all lovers of melia! It's Plumeria Week on The Conversation
Catherine Cruz

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
